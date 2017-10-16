James Corden Issues An Apology For His Controversial Harvey Weinstein Jokes

The presenter made some distasteful remarks at the AmfAR Gala...

By now, you’ve probably heard all about the allegations against film heavyweight Harvey Weinstein

As part of an in-depth investigation by the New York Times, a number of women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Following the report, a wave of A-list women have also spoken out.

Some have their own harrowing accounts of their own experiences with the producer, whilst others have denounced his actions and, importantly, shown their support for the victims.

Harvey Weinstein issued a statement, apologising for the ‘pain’ he had caused in the past. He strongly denies allegations of non-consensual sex.

James Corden played host at the annual amfAR gala in LA on Friday night, and it might have been expected that he would touch on the biggest Hollywood news story of the week.

What wasn’t expected, though, was the way in which he did so.

The 39-year-old, who hosts The Late Late Show, addressed the room by saying: ‘This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A. It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.’

His words resulted in some groans from the audience.

Unperturbed, James responded: ‘I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke or you don’t like that joke. If you don’t like that joke you should probably leave now.’

During the star-studded charity gala, which raises money for important HIV/AIDS research, he also said: ‘It’s been weird this week watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird.’

It’s fair to say that his controversial comments were met with a frosty reception on social media too.

Rose McGowan – who is one of the actresses that has made accusations against Harvey – took to Twitter to call James Corden out for his words, branding him a ‘piglet.’

Asia Argento, who has also made claims against the producer, tweeted: ‘Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles’.

Other tweets included: ‘James Corden’s “joke” is part of the problem, no offence’ and ‘I’m really disappointed at James Corden for making those Harvey Weinstein jokes. It’s still such a raw and upsetting case to many women.’

James Corden has since apologised for causing offence.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account, he said: ‘To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims…’

He added: ‘I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.’