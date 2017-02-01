James Cameron’s Theory On Jack, Rose And The Titanic Door Is Pretty Brutal

After two decades of arguments about the ending of Titanic, director James Cameron has given his official verdict on Jack and Rose both fitting on THAT door

It’s been 20 years and we’re still not over the sight of Jack Dawson and his floppy curtains disappearing into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean in Titanic.

The heartbreak was seriously real in 1997 and the world has never really forgiven Rose for hogging that door, but now director James Cameron has spoken out once and for all with his official verdict on the movie’s ending.

Prepare yourself, because his thoughts on the matter are pretty brutal.

Mythbusters proved a while ago that Jack and Rose COULD both have technically survived if they’d remained cool, calm and logical during the slightly stressful disaster, by tying their life jackets to the bottom of the door for some extra buoyancy.

James, however, is still having none of it.

Asked in a recent interview with The Daily Beast about the never-ending dispute of Rose clearly being able to shuffle over a bit, James delivered the cold, hard, soggy facts.

‘OK, so let’s really play that out,’ he insisted. ‘You’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia.

‘Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later – which means you’re under water tying this thing on…

‘And that’s going to take you 5-to-10 minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work.’

Alright, he might have a point. Taking OFF your life jacket probably isn’t the most appealing idea in that situation tbh – even if it does mean saving Leonardo DiCaprio. Soz.

Defending Jack’s questionable decision to just sort of float around for a bit, James added: ‘His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died.’

Back in 2012, when the Mythbusters team managed to save both Jack and Rose in their experiment, James still wasn’t on board with the idea of a happy ending for Titanic.

‘I think you guys are missing the point here,’ he said. ‘The script says Jack dies, he has to die.

‘Maybe we screwed up. The board should have been a tiny bit smaller. But the dude’s going down.’

Bit harsh. We’ll never let go, anyway.

By Lucy Wood