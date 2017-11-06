Jake and girlfriend Misse have decided on a very unique name for their baby...

For the TOWIE gang, it’s been an even bigger weekend than a cast reunion down Brentwood High Street.

In fact, the cast have officially welcomed two brand new faces to the family… as two members of the team have become parents for the very first time!

With Ferne McCann announcing the arrival of her daughter late last week, it would appear that another member of the show also has some big baby news – as former TV regular Jake Hall has also taken to social media to announce the arrival of his daughter with girlfriend Misse Beqiri.

Love life #weddingvibes A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Hours before sharing his official announcement of the arrival of his tot, Jake had taken to Instagram story to hint it was time – having posted a snap of the hospital entrance, and then a screenshot of Stevie Wonder’s track ‘Isn’t She Lovely’.

See: Georgia Harrison Reveals There Is ‘Bullying’ On The Set Of TOWIE

Taking to Instagram to officially announce the happy news on Saturday morning, the 24-year-old shared a snap of himself snuggled up with his newborn daughter.

Jake writes, ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t be more proud of you, I love you so much! If only words could describe how I feel’.

Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t be more proud of you, I love you so much! If only words could describe how I feel 💕 A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Many fans have been quick to comment congratulatory messages for the new father, with replies reading things such as ‘Such a little beauty congrats to you and @missebeqiri’, ‘Aw wow, she’s perfect! Congratulations to you both’ and ‘Congratulations Jake she is beautiful’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

New mumma Misse, who is already a mother to elder son Julian with footballer ex Anders Lindegaard, has also taken to social media to reveal her daughter’s arrival – and also share the name.

See: TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Speaks Out On THOSE ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours

Uploading a snap of herself cradling her new born, Misse revealed the couple have decided on the very unique name River.

She writes: ‘Our new blessing River, before you were born we dreamed of you, now that you are here you have completed us. I love you more than anything and I forever will. My girl I’m so proud of you..’.

Our new blessing River, before you were born we dreamed of you, now that you are here you have completed us. 💕I love you more than anything and I forever will. My girl I’m so proud of you.. A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:34am PST

A massive congratulations to Jake and Misse!

Welcome to the world, baby River.

By Alice Perry