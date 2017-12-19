Why Wasn’t Perrie Edwards At Jade Thirlwall’s 25th Birthday Party?

Perrie was the only Little Mix lady not to attend...

It was Jade Thirlwall’s 25th birthday party on Saturday night, and she went all out.

The Little Mix singer celebrated with an incredible drag-themed bash, where she was joined by pals including bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

Jade looked stunning in a rainbow corset dress, which featured a dramatic tutu skirt and ribbon detailing. She’d paired the intricate piece with thigh-high silver boots, a rainbow fan and a necklace that read ‘Kween’.

She’d accessorised with a brightly-coloured wig, and was rocking a seriously cool ombre eye make-up look.

TBH, we were a little bit in awe.

Jesy and Leigh-Anne, both 26, looked just as stunning. Jesy had opted for a lace-up red bodysuit, while Leigh was working a baby pink two-piece.

Jade shared a photo of the three of them together, adding the caption: ‘The Triple Bae Girls 💕 #Jades25thKiKi.’

But while most fans commented on the girls’ amazing costumes, some couldn’t help noticing that there was someone missing – Perrie Edwards.

Messages included: ‘Where’s perrie??????’ and: ‘I want to see Perrie.’

However, there was no need to worry. It seems Perrie just couldn’t make the celebrations, and she made sure to send Jade her best wishes on her Instagram Story.