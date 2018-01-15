Jacqueline Jossa Is Expecting Her Second Child With Dan Osborne

The EastEnders actress has shared some very exciting news

There’s another mini Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne on the way!

The couple announced today that they’re expecting their second child together, with EastEnders actress Jacqueline revealing that the news came as a ‘huge shock’.

See: Jacqueline Jossa Hits Out At A Disgusting Troll Who Insulted Her Daughter

Jac’, 25, tells OK!: ‘We both started laughing when the test was positive. We took two more just to be sure!

‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it. Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility. I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’

Jac’ and Dan are already parents to daughter Ella, who turns three next month. Dan, 26, also has four-year-old son Teddy. They married last June, after four years of dating.

After their wedding, Jacqueline said she wasn’t planning on expanding her family anytime soon, explaining: ‘My friend’s just had a baby, so every time I see them I feel broody, but it’s just not the right time.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I did used to think as soon as we got married, I’d try for another child, but I didn’t realise how much I’d love working again. I will have more, but not now.’

Dan added: ‘I don’t feel in a rush to have more at all. My kids are at such a great stage – Teddy is having full conversations and Ella is starting to talk. They’re out of the baby stage and I just want to enjoy that. It’s nice to have two little toddlers. I used to think I wanted four kids, but now I’m happy with two.

My EVERYTHING ❤️❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:44am PST

‘I’ve got one of each, but if Jacqueline wanted to have another one day – when the kids want a little brother or sister – then I’d have one more, I reckon.’

However, Jac’s now filmed her final scenes on ‘Enders, with her character Lauren Branning being involved in a tragic roof fall over Christmas.

What an exciting new project, eh? Congratulations to you both!