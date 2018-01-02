Jacqueline Jossa Reveals What She’s Planning To Do After Leaving EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa is set to wave goodbye to EastEnders this month, after her character Lauren Branning fell off a roof in a dramatic series of episodes over the festive period.

But the 25-year-old actress is already thinking about what she’ll do next – and it seems she may be plotting a bit of a career change.

She tweeted on Sunday: ‘Guys help me out, I’m trying to practice vlogging #trainwreck!! Gonna start with some questions that you’d like to know the answers too?’

Her followers definitely seemed to like the idea, with replies including: ‘Brilliant idea! My question is….If you could have written a storyline for Lauren what would it been about?’ and: ‘Advice for people wanting to go into acting? X.’

Jacqueline – who’s married to ex-TOWIE star Dan Osborne – is also looking forward to spending more time with two-year-old daughter Ella.

She tells The Sun Online: ‘There’s loads I want to do and I will try to fit it all in but I also want to take a bit of time to be Mum to Ella just because I’ve done so much in the last two years.

‘I have been there but I feel like I haven’t and I feel like I’ve missed things and I want to be there for that. But of course I’m going to sniff about.’

On her ‘Enders exit, she revealed to the Daily Mirror: ‘This, what we’ve been doing now, it has been really hard because it’s been night shoots and lots of drama and it has been really tiring. It has been lots of fun and we’ve been able to joke.

‘It’s really nice to know there is an end and you’re coming to it but you’re going to miss it, not: “I can’t wait to leave.” I’m going to miss something that’s been such a big part of my life.’

Aw. We’re going to miss you, lady!