EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa Debuts Her Baby Bump At The NTAs

The 25-year-old looks gorgeous and glowing on the red carpet

Jacqueline Jossa debuted her blossoming baby bump at the National Television Awards last night, and she looked just beautiful.

The EastEnders actress, 25, took to the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena with husband Dan Osborne, wearing a grey strapless gown by Isabell Kristensen.

The piece featured a full skirt and delicate floral pattern, and she’d accessorised with diamond earrings and a simple marl clutch.

When it came to her beauty look, Jac’ had opted for loose curls, coffee-coloured gloss and smoky eyes. Pregnancy definitely suits her, right?

Jacqueline – whose ‘Enders character Lauren Branning will soon be leaving the Square – announced that she was expecting her second child earlier this month.

She told OK!: ‘We both started laughing when the test was positive. We took two more just to be sure!

‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it. Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility. I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’

Happy new year one and all! Xx A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Jac’ and Dan are already parents to daughter Ella, who turns three next month. Dan, 26, also has four-year-old son Teddy. They married last June, after four years of dating.

Unfortunately, EastEnders ended up losing out on the NTA’s Serial Drama award to Emmerdale. But the soap did walk away with one gong, after Jac’s co-star Danny Walters picked up Best Newcomer.

But now that Jac’ is focused on expanding her family, we’re sure she didn’t mind too much. Congratulations again, guys!