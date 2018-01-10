Jacqueline Jossa Hits Out At A Disgusting Troll Who Insulted Her Daughter

Jacqueline Jossa is not going to stand for people trolling her two-year-old daughter.

The EastEnders actress, 25, reportedly hit out at an Instagram user after receiving a disgusting message while chatting to fans in a live video last night, raging: ‘Go f*** yourself, p****. Don’t say anything about my kids.

‘Actually don’t care if you say anything I know she’s gorgeous… Sorry for swearing, sorry to anyone who’s under 18 but you shouldn’t be on here anyway. Sorry Mum but I got it off you anyway.’

See: Jacqueline Jossa Reveals What She’s Planning To Do After Leaving EastEnders

We’re totally against trolling, especially when it’s aimed at children who have no means of defending themselves. So we totally understand why Jac’ kicked off.

Happy new year one and all! Xx A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Dec 31, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Luckily, Jacqueline had plenty of fans sticking up for her, who were also keen to hear what she was originally talking about – what she plans to do after leaving ‘Enders.

She’s set to wave goodbye to the BBC1 soap this month, after her character Lauren Branning fell off a roof in a dramatic series of episodes over Christmas.

See: EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa Has A Powerful Message For Body-Shamers

She’s already hinted that she may be plotting a bit of a career change, recently tweeting: ‘Guys help me out, I’m trying to practice vlogging #trainwreck!! Gonna start with some questions that you’d like to know the answers too?’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Her followers definitely seemed to like the idea, with replies including: ‘Brilliant idea! My question is….If you could have written a storyline for Lauren what would it been about?’ and: ‘Advice for people wanting to go into acting? X [sic].’

From now on, let’s keep things as positive as this on social media, yeah?