Jacqueline Jossa Breaks Her Silence Amid Dan Osborne ‘Split’ Reports

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out for the first time since her ‘split’ from husband Dan Osborne.

It was reported yesterday that the pregnant actress, 25, had separated from 26-year-old Dan because of his heavy work schedule, which recently saw him jet to Marbella for a fitness bootcamp.

A source told The Sun: ‘Dan and Jacqueline are on a break right now. He’s living at a friend’s house. When he went away to the bootcamp in Marbella, it caused all sorts of rows because she’s 31 weeks, almost 32 weeks pregnant.

‘She wants him around. They still want things to work out, but they’re living apart right now.’

After the allegations emerged, Jacqueline took to her Instagram Story to try to move the story in a new direction. She told her fans to vote for her at the British Soap Awards, where she’s nominated her EastEnders exit scenes.

She said: ‘Guys, let’s talk about something positive. Can you all vote for me, please [at the British Soap Awards]? [Vote] everything EastEnders, but mainly me. Thanks!’

Over on Twitter, she wrote: ‘No one needs to comment and get involved in things they don’t know anything about. Daniel and I are dealing with things privately as a team, there is always 2 sides to every story. Stop with the nasty comments, no one deserves them. Trust me ❤️ privacy please x.’

It was only four months ago that Jacqueline announced that she was expecting her second child, telling OK!: ‘We both started laughing when the test was positive. We took two more just to be sure!

‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock. I think I’m still getting my head around it. Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility. I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’

Jacqueline and Dan – who rose to fame on TOWIE – are already parents to daughter Ella, three. Dan also has four-year-old son Teddy. They married last June, after four years of dating.

Whatever’s going on between the pair, we’re sending all our love to Jacqueline in the final stages of her pregnancy.