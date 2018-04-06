Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne Announce Arrival Of New Addition To The Family

From the editors of CelebsNow

By Anna Francis

Just three months after announcing that they’re expecting their second child together, Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have welcomed a new arrival to their family.

It’s not the couple’s unborn tot who has made an early entrance though – it’s actually an adorable Husky puppy who they’ve named Storm.

Dan, 26, introduced the fluffy little one on Instagram and wrote: ‘Meet the newest member of the Osborne Family 🐾 Storm Osborne 🐾💙’.

The former TOWIE star posted several cute snaps of his son Teddy, 4, as well as his and Jacqueline’s daughter Ella, 3, getting to know the pup in the family’s kitchen.

Pregnant Jacqueline, 25, didn’t miss out on the puppy love either and was also seen giving the new arrival some fuss.

Fans found the pictures incredibly sweet and gushed over the cuteness of the family spending time with their puppy.

‘The picture of Teddy, Ella and Storm looks like a mini you and @jacjossa – they look so like you both!! ☺ adorable!!’ one follower commented.

Another wrote: ‘Oh my goodness. Cuteness overload’.

Others suggested that Dan and Jacqueline are going to have their hands pretty full managing a demanding puppy along with a new baby when the tot arrives over the summer.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Jacqueline announced back in January that she’s pregnant again and confessed that the news had come as a bit of a surprise to her and Dan.

‘We both started laughing when the test was positive,’ the former EastEnders star told OK! magazine. ‘We took two more just to be sure!’

‘We hadn’t been trying so it was a huge shock,’ Dan added. ‘I think I’m still getting my head around it.

‘Kids are a blessing but having three children is going to be a big responsibility. I’m not going to lie, I feel quite scared!’