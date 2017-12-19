People Have Taken Issue With Ivanka Trump’s Tweet To Meghan And Harry

Donald Trump's daughter took to social media to share a message of congratulations. But it didn't go down too well...

It seems like the whole world is obsessed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Yup, even Donald Trump’s daughter has been getting in on the conversation.

Following the official announcement of their engagement, a handful of celebrities and members of the public took to social media to share their excitement and words of congratulations for the clearly loved-up couple.

Amongst them was Ivanka.

She tweeted her well-wishes, starting with a message which read: ‘Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together…’

She then immediately followed-up with the words: ‘I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!’

A nice sentiment.

But, it seems, it wasn’t received all that well by the public – and for one big reason.

It seems as though a lot of people are suspicious of the motive behind the tweet; many seem to be under the impression that Trump’s daughter is hankering for an invite to the biggest day of the year.

Reactions included: ‘Look, Britian dosent want your dad to visit so I don’t think you’ll make the guest list [sic]…’, ‘Aww how sweet but I don’t think y’all are gonna get invited’ and ‘Is Ivanka fishing for an invite?’

Hmm.

Was there a hidden agenda here? We’ll leave that to you to decide.