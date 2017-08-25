ITV Bosses Planning Winter Version Of Love Island, ‘Survival Of The Fittest’

We are SO excited for this...

ITV2’s hit summer show Love Island went down a storm with viewers once again this year.

So it’s no real surprise that the show’s bosses are planning on bringing the viewers a new dating show in South Africa called Survival Of The Fittest.

Following a similar format as Love Island, the show will feature a load of young, single contestants who will be thrown together in a villa and will compete for a cash prize.

The thing that bosses hope will make Survival Of The Fittest a bit different is that – not only will they all be looking for love – but the hot singletons will be taking part in physical challenges in a battle of the sexes.

Sounds good, doesn’t it?

So not only will they all be set tasks and competitions each day, but they’ll also be fraternising with the enemies and dating each other…

Could each team be broken apart when the romance starts heating up? Shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here have proved immensely popular despite being aired in the UK in the winter, so the producers are hoping that Survival Of The Fittest will similarly give viewers an escape to the sun through their screens. See: Could This Mean Olivia And Chris Knew Each Other Before Love Island? Former Love Island contestant Chloe Crowhurst has even hinted that she would be returning to the show’s winter counterpart… While at a quiz night in Essex with former islanders Nathan Massey and Scott Thomas, Chloe reportedly revealed: ‘I love doing This Morning and they loved having me. There might be something with me coming back as their reporter for Winter Love Island.’ ‘I’d love to be a presenter on the Winter Love Island series as well – which might work out… Let’s see.’ We think this is a very, VERY good idea… Well done, ITV bosses! By Emily Jefferies