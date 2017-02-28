So Lucy Mecklenburgh Really Isn’t Pregnant, Guys

The former TOWIE star has sparked speculation on social media. And she's spoken out...

Lucy Mecklenburgh isn’t pregnant, guys.

We can’t quite believe that people are actually speculating about this. Because, well, have you seen her recently?

The 25-year-old has becoming something of a fitness guru since leaving TOWIE, launching her own business empire and showing off her abs on the regular. So, yeah, we definitely didn’t think that this little lady had been showing anything remotely similar to a baby bump.

Filming a new SPECIAL @resultswithlucy programme today 🙊🙊🙊 check out my insta story for a sneak peek!!

But Lucy sparked ‘pregnancy’ rumours after fans THOUGHT they spotted an, er, bump on an OOTD selfie. Sigh.

The reality star was showcasing a little black dress from her own range, captioning the snap: ‘Every woman needs a little black dress 😍🙊 new in at @lucysboutique_ ✨✨✨ #lbstyle #fashion #lbd’.

Every woman needs a little black dress 😍🙊 new in at @lucysboutique_ ✨✨✨ #lbstyle #fashion #lbd

We couldn’t agree more, LM.

Sadly fans quickly rushed into the comment box, not to compliment her dress, but to question whether they could spy a bump. Er.

Reactions included: ‘she pregnant?’ and ‘This angle makes u look pregnant’.

Thankfully, others jumped in to defend her, with comments reading: ‘it’s her hip! And even if it was her tummy it’s tiny does not mean she’s pregnant 😒’ and ‘Omg she’s not pregnant!! It’s the angle of the picture. Ridiculous comments 😭’.

Due to the amount of fuss on the photo, a rep for Lucy had to issue a statement to OK!, explaining that it was ‘just the angle’ of the photograph that created a ‘bump’.

That’s that then. Nothing to see here, except for a pretty nice dress.