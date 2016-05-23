Did Jesy Nelson Just Hint Something About Her Wedding?!

Ooh. Will we soon be hearing Little Mix wedding bells?!

That’s what some fans seem to think, after Jesy Nelson posted a very mysterious Instagram photo over the weekend.

As we all know, Jesy has been engaged to Rixton’s Jake Roche since last July.

Jake Roche proposed to Jesy Nelson last summer



Jake got down on one knee in a romantic proposal at Manchester Arena, where LM were preparing to perform. And he had a very special person to help him out.

Ed Sheeran had travelled five whole hours to sing to the lovebirds and make the moment extra-special. He performed Tenerife Sea as Jake popped the question.

Just *look* at that ring!

So cute, right?! We were immediately imagining the dress, the flowers, the venue, her bandmates singing during the first dance…

But then Jesy disappointed us all, telling MTV: ‘I want to start planning soon, but I don’t know if I’ll have time.’

Booo. Jake’s mum Coleen Nolan (yep, the one from Loose Women), did give us some hope, revealing: ‘I think they’ll be getting straight onto it, in the next year or two.







‘Although they are young, they’re just so in love, so I can’t see it being five or six years away.’

And now followers seem to think that Coleen may have been right all along.



Jesy Nelson shared this snap of herself and Jake Roche at the weekend

Jesy, 24, uploaded a snap of herself and Jake cuddling up on Saturday, which she’d captioned: ‘Not long now.’

Of course, this got Mixers wondering whether this could be a reference to their wedding. Comments included: ‘Are they getting married?’ and: ‘Babies getting married.’

Little Mix are travelling the world on their Get Weird tour

But there’s a good chance she could just have been referring to the fact that she’s looking forward to their reunion, having been separated from him while her group are on their Get Weird world tour.

Hmm. Well, whatever the case, it’s pretty damn adorable.