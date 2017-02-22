Is Harry Styles Set To Make A Surprise Appearance At The BRIT Awards?

Rumours have been circling ALL OVER THE INTERNET...

Word on the street is that Harry Styles might be making a surprise appearance at tonight’s event at the O2.

Sure, he didn’t walk the carpet. But there’s been a lot of chat about the possibility that he may be taking a guest spot on the stage with Ed Sheeran.

Ooh.

Now, it’s no secret that the pair are close friends, but a musical collaboration from these two – even if it’s for one night only – is definitely something we’re getting excited about.

Last year, Hazza caused quite the stir amongst One Direction fans when he didn’t show up to the star-studded event. So we can expect a huge outpouring of excitement if this rumour does turn out to be true.

In fact, ripples of the possible duet started to surface on social media earlier this week, and it’s safe to say that a buzz has been building ever since.

Sadly though, a very well-placed source has told us that it doesn’t look like it’s going to be happening.

We know. SAD FACE.

Still, a special duet HAS been teased throughout the show, so we’ll continue to hope in vain…