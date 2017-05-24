The model looked incredible as she walked the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, after giving birth in March...

Irina Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child in March this year.

It’s only been two months since Irina gave birth, but the brunette beauty is already back and totally rocking the red carpet in Cannes.

The 31-year-old looked incredible wearing a plunging floor-length gown on Tuesday for the screening of Hiraki at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The yellow silk Versace gown was covered in sequins, and draped beautifully on the model’s curves.

The dress featured a slit that shot straight up to her thigh, and was partnered with subtle heels and classic make-up, with her dark locks waved and swept to the side.

Irina was not accompanied by her actor beau Bradley Cooper. The gorgeous couple have been dating since early 2015, and fans believed they could be engaged when Irina was spotted wearing a ring on that finger back in December last year. She confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last year, and the following March Irina gave birth to their daughter, Lea de Seine. Despite remaining relatively quiet on social media regarding the birth of her daughter, the model did discuss starting a family in an interview with Hello! magazine, describing becoming a mother as the 'most important thing on this earth.' She said: 'I think family is the reason why why we are here. 'I really enjoy what I'm doing but it's not the most important thing in my life – family is… friends, people who I love.' By Emily Jefferies