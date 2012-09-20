Introducing… Cher Lloyd’s ‘New Baby’!

Cher Lloyd has unveiled her ‘new baby’ to the world. But don’t fret – she’s not joined the mummy club just yet. The singer showed off her new addition – a bulldog puppy – on Twitter. And no wonder she’s so smitten – just look at that adorable face. We’re in love!

Cher already has one famous pup – an English bulldog she named ‘Sharon’.

We’re not sure what this little addition is called, but Cher was kind enough to share his first pap picture with us. She said: “My new baby!!!xxx (: thank you so much @shrinkabulls.”

Cher was recently listed as number eight on Billboard’s ’21 under 21′ list – we hope this pup is ready for fame! RM