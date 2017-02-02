Millie Mackintosh And Kate Bosworth Ooze Glamour At The InStyle EE Rising Star Party

Millie Mackintosh, Kate Bosworth and more VIPs made the guest list ahead of the BAFTAs, but what else did we spot at the hottest party in town?

When it comes to spotting the biggest upcoming names in the TV, film, fashion and music industries, last night’s Instyle EE Rising Star Party 2017 was the only place to be – and we were on the guest list.

Counting down to the BAFTAs in April, Ivy Soho Brassierie (not yet opened to the public, btw) played host to anyone who’s anyone in future talent, as celebs brought all the glitz and glamour to an evening dedicated to recognising those with big things to come.

Style queen Millie Mackintosh might have taken home our prize for best dressed of the night, as she dared to do underwear as outwear on the red carpet.

Opting for something a little different to her usual look, she styled a sheer dress with a silk negligee underlay by Sarah Baadarani. What a babe.

After posing up a storm for the paps, she made an early getaway to spend time with boyfriend, Hugo Taylor. N’aw.

Providing all of the Hollywood beauty you could ever need, Kate Bosworth was also amongst names on the guest list.

The whole place was starstruck (no, seriously, we saw people literally following her through the room) as she arrived in a floral Giambattista Vallli mini dress, teamed with sleek hair and a flawless red lip.

We also spotted Caroline Flack, Gemma Chan, Emily Atack, Ashley James and Edith Bowman in the crowds, while Nick Grimshaw provided the killer DJ soundtrack in between catching up with close pal, Henry Holland.

With the help of magnums of Tatting champers, a splash of Bulldog gin, and a dash of of Zubrowka vodka, the dance floor was packed all night.

As for the boys, McFly’s Dougie Poynter dressed to impress, looking dreamy in a plush Saint Laurent suit.

We weren’t the only ones who approved, as he had endless girls keen to chat to him throughout the evening.

2017 celebrates the 12th year of the prestigious EE Rising Star Award – the only award at the BAFTAs voted for by the public.

Huge A-listers like Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega and James McAvoy have all taken home the prize in the past. This year’s nominees include The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy, and Spider Man’s Tom Holland.

By Lucy Wood