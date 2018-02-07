We Visited The InStyle EE Rising Star Party And Here’s What Happened

From who attended to what we ate, here’s everything you need to know…

Last night saw one of the most stylish nights out of the year – the InStyle EE Rising Star party. We went along to celebrate with our friends at InStyle – and what a party it was.

Held this year at Granary Square Brasserie, a host of celebrities gathered to toast Champagne and G+Ts to 2018’s rising stars and catch up over lobster cornettos while rocking out to Maya Jama’s DJ set.

In short – it was an epic night.

The red carpet was buzzing, boasting some of the biggest names in film, fashion, TV and music, arriving in force in their Audi cars. Professor Green, Maya Jama, Tom Holland, Hayley Hasselhoff and Paloma Faith were all in attendance, with Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White even having a mini Saturdays reunion – although unlike the Spice Girls, it’s not official, as they told InStyle over bubbles.

From Hollywood’s Tom Holland to YouTubers Casper Lee and Marcus Butler, the guest list was as varied as it was star-studded, with celebrity guests Instagramming everything (including the obligatory getting ready pics and their very own GIFs in our King of the Booth photo booth) as it happened.

The theme of the night was to celebrate this year’s up and coming actors and actresses, in particular those nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award – Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Josh O’Connor and Florence Pugh, with the latter two dancing into the night and mingling with friends and fans over Truffle arancini.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

One of the main highlights of the evening? The fashion. Everyone looked suitably fabulous, mixing high fashion and high street labels – we’re still dreaming about Victoria actress Margaret Clunie’s Vilshenko dress.

What did they drink?

Celebrity guests started the night with Champagne Taittinger Brut Reserve before moving on to the BAFTA-themed cocktail menu, naming its Hoxton Gin and Remy Martin concoctions after BAFTA’s five rising star nominees.

Remy Martin VSOP cocktails included Call Me Chalamet and Tessa’s Tipple, while the Hoxton Gin concoctions were named Daniel’s Kicking Kaluuya, Cocktail O’Connor and Pugh’s punch. And for those who opted out, there was Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir on hand and bottles of Peroni and San Pellegrino aplenty.

What did they eat?

Breaded crunchy prawns with matcha green tea sauce

Lobster cocktail cornetto with caviar

Avocado and quinoa chicory leaf with ginger and lime dressing

Truffle arancini

Mini roast beef Yorkshire pudding, shaved horseradish

Duck liver parfait, hazelnut crumble on toasted brioche

Mozzarella di bufala with clementine, toasted pine nuts, pesto and purple baby basil

Bang bang chicken, with cucumber, radish, baby gem and sweet chilli and peanut dressing

And when it was time for desert canapés, celebrity guests feasted on raspberry cheesecake tarts and crème brûlée doughnuts.

What did they listen to?

The dance floor was buzzing, with celebrity guests treated to four DJ sets during the evening. Stormzy’s girlfriend Maya Jama kicked off the night by taking to the decks, giving us a taster of what to expect when she joins BBC Radio 1 as a presenter this year. Next up were sets by former T4 on the beach host Will Best, British TV presenter AJ Odudu and of course the legendary Radio 1 DJ Kat Shoob. Needless to say, the dance floor was packed all night.

What was in the goody bag?

As the party came to a close, guests were treated to InStyle goody bags. But what was inside? Liz Earle’s Cleanse & Polish Starter Kit, SHOW Beauty’s Riche leave in conditioner, Coconut Energizing Shower Gel, Superfacialist Rose face scrub, Batiste dry shampoo, Soap & Glory Hand Food, Lipcote and Browcote, Maria Nila’s Head & Heal shampoo, A brush by Real Techniques, Metcalfe’s Skinny popcorn and San Pellegrino sparkling water.

Check out ALL the action from the hashtags: #InStyleBAFTA and #EERisingStar.