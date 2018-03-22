Instagram Has Just Added A New Feature And The Internet Is Loving It

Especially people that like hashtags...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Instagram has just added a new feature and unlike its decision to controversially change its logo or the threat of the 4×4 grid, this update is set to be very popular.

Why? Because it’s actually pretty useful – especially if you’re trying to build a following.

That’s right, this news could be big for aspiring influencers.

Instagram has just introduced hashtag and profile links in our account bios, allowing us to highlight what our platform is all about – and actually link to it.

Now when you include a # or @ in your bio, they become live links that lead to a hashtag page or another profile.

So basically whether your profile is based on #makeuptutorials, #wanderlust shots or #coffeelover flatlays, you can now link to any hashtag or profile you want, making your feed stand out – and as a result easier to search!

But how do you do it? Go to Edit Profile and tap the bio section – when you type a # or @, you will see a list of recommended hashtags and accounts in the typeahead. Once you select the hashtags and accounts you want, they will automatically be linked in your bio. Job done.

This is great news, but to be honest we’re still waiting for our Insta story Gifs to come back.