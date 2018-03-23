Instagram Has Heard Our Complaints And Is Looking To Change Its Pesky Algorithm

The 'gram is experimenting with a 'new posts' feature, apparently...

Whilst Instagram isn’t about to do away with its algorithm and take us back to the heydays of a chronological feed – sigh – it is, apparently, listening to our complaints and working on a possible fix.

It looks like we might soon be able to view ‘most recent’ posts at the top of our timelines again – hoorah 🎉 – as the picture-sharing giant has announced an update on its blog.

‘Today [Thursday] we’re testing a “New Posts” button that lets you choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically,’ the statement read.

‘Tap the button and you’ll be taken to new posts at the top of feed — don’t tap, and you’ll stay where you are. We hope this makes browsing Instagram much more enjoyable.’

But the real excitement comes from the acknowledgement that Instagram has heard our cries, and is looking to make some switch-ups when it comes to the order in which it shows us things.

‘Based on your feedback, we’re also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed. With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about,’ the post continued.

It also looks like there may be more adjustments to come, as Instagram is working to ‘be the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most…’

‘Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing more about improvements we’re making to feed,’ the post finished.

Many have been reporting dips in engagement and reach since the introduction of the new algorithm, which snatched away the real-time order of our timelines. So whether you’re an influencer that’s losing touch with your following, or a friend that wants to see more of your BFF’s holiday snaps, this is sure to be welcome news.

Here’s hoping that this announcement is the first step towards the return of a truly chronological feed, eh?