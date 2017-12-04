Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s Stunning $35,000 Honeymoon Villa

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian went all out for their honeymoon getaway in paradise.

The newly cemented husband and wife jetted off to The Bahamas for a luxurious vactation in a pricey villa called Kamalame Cay, which sits on its own family-run, private island. It was so secluded that it gave them the privacy to enjoy their first trip together as a married couple.

Thanks to Booking.com, the duo kicked back in a secluded four-bedroom, 3,600 square foot oceanfront villa that goes for a whopping $35,000 per week, and is tucked away in a tropical garden. It not only features an open concept living-dining space, but also panoramic views of the Atlantic on a beachfront terrace, as well as tennis courts, a freshwater pool, and access to the only overwater spa in The Bahamas.

“Kamalame Cay sits in the heart of The Bahamas off the coast of Andros island, and while Williams and Ohanian were there, they took in the sunset together as the Reddit founder captured the moment with a few of the gadgets he brought along.

“Couldn’t help but fly my Phantom a bit on the honeymoon,” Ohanian captioned a shot of himself standing on the terrace with a drone. “@SerenaWilliams caught me getting some spectacular shots around @kamalamecay. She just posted one of them.”

“A week in paradise. Thanks @bookingcom for helping us find the perfect honeymoon villa. #BookingYeah,” Williams captioned an aerial video that showed her standing on the balcony gazing at the ocean.”

We’ll just be over here wanderlusting over their amazing holiday!