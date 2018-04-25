Imogen Thomas Announces That She’s Split From Boyfriend Adam Horsley

The couple have two children together

By Georgia Farquharson

From the editors of CelebsNow

Imogen Thomas is ‘heartbroken’ after announcing she’s split from boyfriend Adam Horsley.

The mum-of-two sparked speculation on social media that there was trouble in paradise, before a spokesperson confirmed the news to Now.

‘Imogen is completely heartbroken and devastated about the break up,’ the insider revealed. ‘ However she has amazing friends and family who are very supportive and will help to get her through this difficult time.

‘Her two beautiful children are her priority moving forward, and she will continue to focus on the positive things in her life such as her business Chasing Summer.’

Just days before news of their split emerged, Imogen hinted that she’d been ‘let down’ on Instagram, which prompting fans to tell her to ‘stay strong’.

The cryptic post read: ‘Nothing hurts more than being disappointed by the one person who you thought would never hurt you.’

A post shared by Imogen Thomas (@imogen_thomas) on Apr 23, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

Imogen, 35, and her Australian beau got together in 2011 and have two daughters, Ariana, five, and Siera, two together.

But despite having two gorgeous children together, Adam never got down on one knee and popped the question.

Speaking about their relationship issues previously, Imogen said: ‘Once you have two babies it’s a really hard struggle to keep things exciting and keep things going.

‘We are working on things. We are going to have more date nights. All you talk about is the kids in the end. I think if you work at it you will get better.’

The former glamour model made no secret of the fact she was keen to have another baby, but Adam made it clear he wasn’t on board with the idea.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I would like to have another baby,’ she confessed. ‘ I will probably scare him away now… but not for another year.’

It’s unclear what caused the split.

Sending our love, Imogen!