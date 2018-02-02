The 2017 I’m A Celebrity Contestants Are In BIG Trouble

Uh oh

Considering I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here just picked up the National Television Awards for the Best Challenge Show category, you’d have thought everyone and anyone involved in the show’s success would be celebrating to the max right now.

Instead, it’s been revealed that the show’s bosses are furious with last year’s celebrities.

Why?

It seems a few of the contestants partied a little too hard after the award ceremony last week, and only went and drunkenly misplaced the BAFTA gong. Whoops.

According to sources, Toff, Jenny McAlpine and Vanessa White drank more than their fair share at the BAFTA after party and, along with Amir Khan, lost the award whilst posing for a series of ‘drunken selfies.’

And given that they still haven’t managed to locate the missing trophy, the I’m A Celeb bosses are furious with the party bunch.

Somehow we doubt this year’s contestants will be allowed to take the award backstage if the show wins big again at next year’s BAFTAs.