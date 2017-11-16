The (Completely Gross) Reason Why I’m A Celeb Contestants Wear Red Socks

You have been warned

We’re not going to lie, one of the best bits of being an I’m a Celeb contestant for us would probably be receiving the jungle uniform (yep, we’re that sad).

This year the likes of Vanessa White, Hollyoaks‘ Jamie Lomas and MIC‘s Georgia Toffolo are all heading for a three-week stint down under, along with the usual ensemble of ants, snakes, spiders, rats, cockroaches and kangaroo testicles. Why does anyone go on this show again?

Presenting your 2017 Campmates! 🤠⭐️ Slide to see who's heading for the Jungle and hit the link in our bio to get up close and personal… #ImACeleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Each series all of the campmates are decked out in full outback explorer-style attire, so that they truly look (and feel) the part.

But what we’d never considered is that there’s a specific reason for the colour choices of some items of jungle clothing – namely, the socks. And unfortunately it’s not just because red is a nice, bright colour.

More: Ant McPartlin’s Wife Speaks Out After Reading Rumours About Her Marriage

More: Why The Famous Jungle Shower Might Not Feature In This Year’s I’m A Celeb

Turns out that the reason campmates have to wear red socks is so that blood from insect bites doesn’t show up as easily on camera.

Ewwwww.

Apologies if that’s all you can think about when you watch the first episode on Sunday night…

By Lucy Abbersteen