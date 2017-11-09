Could I’m A Celeb Be Pushed Back After This Creepy Jungle Discovery?

Yikes 😳

Our favourite jungle reality TV show is set to return to ITV next weekend, with fans eagerly awaiting the big reveal of this year’s I’m a Celeb line-up.

However, a disturbing find near the set yesterday could throw a spanner in the works.

Local news outlets say police were called around 11:15am on Wednesday to report the discovery of ‘human remains,’ just north of the camp at Springbrook National Park.

More: Fans Go Into Meltdown As The New Hosts Of Extra Camp Are Confirmed

Apparently a couple of hikers made the discovery of skeletal remains after spotting a pair of shoes sticking out from underneath a bush.

A backpack was also reportedly found near to the scene.

So. Grim.

More: Which Stars Are Rumoured To Be Heading For The Jungle This Year?

‘Scientific officers will methodically process the scene,’ said Inspector Rob Graham. ‘They’ll try to determine if there’s been any foul play.’

Graham added that the area is popular with homeless people, making that a possible line of enquiry.

Fortunately no news has been announced yet regarding the push back of the show’s launch date next Sunday, so we presume things will go ahead as normal.

We’re off woo🕷🐛🐍 #Australia #extracamp Tap for details ❤️❤️ A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Gemma Collins Just Posted A Picture Suggesting She’s Heading To The Jungle

New hosts of Extra Camp Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett have already made their way to Aus, along with existing host Joe Swash, so fans are keeping their eyes peeled for any signs of other celebs making the same trip ahead of the line-up’s announcement.

Roll on next Sunday!

By Lucy Abbersteen