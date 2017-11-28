Apparently I’m A Celeb Bosses Feel ‘Let Down’ By One Of The Campmates

Uh oh...

We’re now well into the 17th season of I’m a Celeb and it’s as good as ever.

Stanjo has captured the nation’s hearts, while Amir has certainly provided entertainment (‘Has a woman ever become Prime Minister?’) – and the two have struck up an unlikely bromance in camp.

Meanwhile Made In Chelsea‘s Toff has provided cheerful light relief and we’ve all enjoyed having Ant and Dec back together on our screens every night.

But apparently there’s one camp mate who producers aren’t that impressed by at the moment – newcomer Kezia Dugdale.

‘Kezia has been a massive let down since joining the show last week. She hasn’t bonded particularly well with other campmates and doesn’t see herself as part of that showbiz world, she has been acting superior,’ a show insider tells The Sun.

‘Far from coming out of her shell, she hasn’t broken from her politician mode once or shown a softer side, letting her personality come through,

Oh dear…

‘Bosses were ticked off that she barely bothered with the live trial, they thought she was a bad sport,’ they added – while The Sun reports that MSP is being paid a six figure sum for her stint in camp.

We think it’s kind of nice that Kez isn’t trying to ruffle too many feathers in the jungle – and we would definitely struggle to stomach blended bull’s penis…

We’re sure she’ll up her game a bit as the rest of the series plays out.

By Lucy Abbersteen