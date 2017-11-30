Have Rebekah Vardy And Dennis Wise Broken An I’m A Celebrity Rule?

That's what some eagle-eyed fans reckon...

It looks like Rebekah Vardy and Dennis Wise may have broken a rule in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Tssch.

As we all know, the celebrities have no contact with their friends and family while in camp – but the pair seem to have found ways to send messages to the outside world.

Rebekah, 35, appears to have drawn ‘<3 U’ on her hat with charcoal, while ex-footballer Dennis, 50, apparently uses a secret gesture every time Ant and Dec say his name as they announce who’ll be doing the latest Bushtucker trial.

He places his right hand over his heart and keeps it there as they speak to him, occasionally tapping his chest with his fingers.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed viewers, with tweets including: ‘#ImACeleb secret message from Dennis Wise, always tapping his heart when Ant & Dec are there,’ and: ‘Dennis is so cute always touches his chest when they’re live, probs saying love you to his fam #cute #ImACeleb [sic].’

