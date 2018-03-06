Iain Lee Is Giving His Fee From The Wright Stuff To The Samaritans

'My mental health is not entertainment...'

Iain Lee, who took part in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, walked out of his appearance on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff on Tuesday morning.

The radio presenter had previously revealed on his talkRADIO show that his marriage has broken down, explaining: ‘It’s miserable and I feel weird after Australia. My head’s all over the place.

‘My marriage has ended. I’m getting divorced.’

The 44-year-old made it clear that he did not want his personal life to be discussed during his time on The Wright Stuff. So after host Matthew Wright tried to bring it up a number of times, Iain left the studio.

‘I’ve said three times to your producers I’m not talking about this,’ Iain told him on the daytime show. ‘I’m not talking about it. It’s private, it’s my life…’

After yet more probing, Iain later said: ‘I’m so close to telling you to f- off and walking off right now.’

Sure enough, after the following advert break, Lee appeared to have walked out and was not seen for the rest of the show.

Taking to Twitter to explain his decision, he said: ‘My mental health is not entertainment. My personal life is not entertainment. I am fine. Better than I’ve been for a long time.’

He then added: ‘I’ll be donating today’s fee of £280 to @samaritans I didn’t earn that money and I certainly don’t want it. Let’s see some good come of something so unpleasant.’

Viewers of the show were divided. One fan wrote: ‘Watch @5WrightStuff often but today I don’t understand why it was acceptable to push @iainlee about his mental health. He can talk whenever or wherever he wants to. Or not.’

Another said: ‘I find it most disturbing that @Matthew_Wright thinks he can badger a guest on his show with clear disregard and disrespect for his personal issues…’