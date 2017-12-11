Iain Lee Speaks Out About Suggestions He Was ‘Bullied’ On I’m A Celebrity

'I think one of the problems I had was coming in five days after everyone else had bonded'

Iain Lee has spoken out about suggestions he was ‘bullied’ in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have slammed Iain’s co-stars Dennis Wise, Jamie Lomas and Amir Khan for their behaviour towards him.

But now Iain, 44, insists he didn’t feel picked on, hitting back on today’s Lorraine: ‘I’ve made friends with everyone. I have no beef with anyone that’s in there.

‘Toff [Georgia Toffolo], Shappi [Khorsandi] and Jennie [McAlpine], they’re the three that I got on with so well. Toff was easily the winner, she totally deserved [to win] and I’m so thrilled for her!’

He did admit that he struggled to make friends at first, continuing: ‘I think one of the problems I had was coming in five days after everyone else had bonded.

‘There was already a group that had been created and they were all friends and they all knew each other and then suddenly this guy comes in – along with Kez [Kezia Dugdale] – does a trial and then pick them instantly and split the group.

‘I found that really stressful, dividing these people that’d built friendships and just wandering in and going: “Right I’ll have you, you and you, the rest off you go,” it was horrendous!’

We’re glad Iain doesn’t feel as though his I’m A Celebrity experience was dampened, but we also think it’s great that the ‘bullying’ debate has put questionable behaviour in the spotlight.

