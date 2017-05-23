So, TOWIE’s Kate Wright Used To Look Completely Different

James 'Arg' Argent has shared a crazy throwback snap...

We’re still pretty sad about the fact that Kate Wright won’t be gracing our screens on the next season of TOWIE.

The 25-year-old made her final appearance at ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar’s pool party earlier this month, and is now said to be focusing on her swimwear line.

See: TOWIE Viewers Weren’t Happy About Kate Wright’s Last Episode

But fans can still keep up with what she’s up to on social media, both on her pages and her co-stars’.

In fact, James ‘Arg’ Argent has reportedly posted a pretty crazy #TBT snap of himself and Kate.

The photo – which now appears to have been deleted – shows the pair partying in Marbella in 2009, alongside two other friends. And WOAH, does Kate look different.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Gone are her flowing blonde locks, and in their place is a shorter layered ‘do. She’s rocking a selection of chunky bangles, heavy eyeliner and a white corset dress.

Yep, pretty much exactly what we donned for our 00s nights out. And at least she’s not clutching a blue WKD, like some people *cough*us*cough* would’ve been…

Arg, 29, is said to have captioned the image: ‘This is one hell of a #throwbackthursday @xkatiewright is unrecognisable haha! #marbs09 #BottonsAboutToPop.’

See:TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent May Have An Exciting New TV Role

Another day another bikini👙 loving this one from @bahimibeachwear 😍💗 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on May 16, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

TBH, Arg is pretty unrecognisable too. He looks all fresh-faced, decked out in a checked shirt and belted jeans.

But it was Kate who followers were really shocked by. Comments are said to have included: ‘B***** hell it doesn’t even look like Kate!’ and: ‘In the white lol I had no idea until u click on pic and see where she’s tagged x [sic].’

The fact that the post is gone may hint that Kate wasn’t entirely happy with its existence on the internet. But we think she’s always been gorgeous, and definitely looks 100% cooler than we did in our teen years.