Liar’s Joanne Froggatt Looked Very Different In Her First Television Role

The 37-year-old appeared on The Bill back in 1996...

We don’t know about you, but we’re not sure what we’re going to do on Monday nights now that Liar has finished.

In a last-minute twist, the show ended with the murder of Laura Nielson’s (Joanne Froggatt) rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) – just as he was about to be arrested.

It’s now been confirmed that the ITV1 programme will be returning for a second series, where we’ll hopefully find out whodunnit.

But in the meantime, we’ve been getting our fix by, er, stalking the cast’s IMDB pages.

You probably know that Ioan was our favourite officer in Titanic (‘IS ANYONE ALIVE OUT THERE?!’), and that Joanne starred in Downton Abbey.

But what we didn’t realise is that Joanne actually got her big break back in the late ’90s, when she made an appearance on The Bill.

It’s safe to say that the 37-year-old looked pretty different back then. Joanne’s character found herself in the police interrogation room, rocking a lime green denim jacket, messy blonde locks and make-up smudged around her eyes.

She looked pretty angry to be in the station, flashing a mean glare at as she was questioned by detectives.

It’s a tad scary, TBH. We much prefer her as the Joanne we know and love today.

So what did people make of Liar‘s shock ending? Well, it definitely seemed to divide opinion.

Tweets varied from: ‘Am absolutely raging!!! Wanted to see the look on Andrews face when he got caught 😡 why would you kill him off #Liar,’ to: ‘The finale of #liar did not disappoint. Bring on the next series of who the killer was #itvliar [sic].’

