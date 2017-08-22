You Won’t Believe How Much Jemma Lucy Has Changed Over The Years
Jemma's tried pretty much every look you can think of...
Many may think Jemma Lucy shot to fame after her appearances on MTV’s Ex On The Beach in 2015 and 2016 or – more recently – becoming a housemate on 2017’s Celebrity Big Brother.
However, Jem had actually been searching for stardom way before that…
In 2005 she appeared on Channel 4’s Brat Camp and in 2011 the tattooed star was a contestant on Signed By Katie Price, in which she came sixth.
And shall we take a look at 2011 Jemma Lucy?
Completely tattoo-less, Jemma looks TOTALLY different. Crazy, right?
And even just five years ago in 2012, the reality star was sticking to the natural look as she posed with Harry Styles in an Instagram post.
By 2013, Jemma was sporting a lot of tats, but rocked a very different style in a turquoise floaty summer dress and mid-length ‘bronde’ hair.
2014 Jemma Lucy saw a load more tattoos, and a very different look from the previous year. With dark locks, dark make-up and a snapback, the CBB contestant’s wilder side had started coming out.
After appearing on Ex On The Beach in 2015, Jemma’s look turned pretty glam as she started partying with fellow reality TV stars such as Geordie Shore‘s Vicky Pattison.
Having pretty much tried EVERY hair colour you can think of, Jemma rocked one of our faves in 2016 as she showed off her sleek blonde ‘do on social media…
Back to the present, 2017 Jemma is a contestant in Celebrity Big Brother and is still up to her wild ways.
Well, at least it’s never boring with Jem, eh?
By Emily Jefferies