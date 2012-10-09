Olympian Louis Smith On A Date With A LOOK Reader, 2012
How Did Olympian Louis Smith’s Date With Our Reader Go?

By

Last month we offered one of you lovely ladies the chance to win a date with gorgeous Olympian Louis Smith, and the lucky reader was Sarah Baldwin, 18 from Leeds.

Want to find out exactly how her date with the handsome gymnast went? Then watch our exclusive video below and find out and whether they swapped numbers…

Yep, this is one celeb date we’re definitely jealous of! HG