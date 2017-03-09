Holly Willoughby’s Outfit Photo Attracts Attention For The Wrong Reason

And it's all because of, er, the floor...

We LOVED Holly Willoughby’s spring-ready outfit on today’s episode of This Morning.

The 36-year-old presenter was working a bright yellow L.K.Bennett midi, which featured a cutesy floral print, three-quarter length bell sleeves and a layered skirt.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d opted for her trademark bouncy blow-dry, smoky eyes and nude lips. Just beaut.

As per usual, Holly shared a snap of her ensemble on Instagram, adding the caption: ‘Today’s look on @thismorning … dress by @lkbennettlondon 💛.’

And of course, she was immediately inundated with comments from admiring fans.

One wrote: ‘Gorgeous colour on you my lovely. Like a spring daffodil. Xxx,’ while another said: ‘Omg I love this outfit. You look stunning x [sic].’

But unfortunately for the mum-of-three, not everybody was looking at her clothes. Instead, they were, er, commenting on the state of the floor beneath her.

They couldn’t help noticing that Hol appeared to be standing in a suspicious stained patch, and that the wall in the background was also far from glam.

Messages included: ‘They need to re paint that floor #thismorning,’ and: ‘@hollywilloughby Can your team not find a nicer background for you? A different location or a lick of paint would be good! It is very distracting! [sic].’

One cheeky follower went as far as to say: ‘You look lovely as always, but with your legs crossed and that suspect stain on the floor, looks like you’ve had an accident 🙈. Perhaps a different backdrop 😉 [sic].’

LOLz. We’re 100% sure nothing of the sort would ever happen to a classy lady like Holly.

But the speculation is kinda hilarious. Maybe it’s time for ITV to invest in some floorboards…