Following the tragic death of her friend Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Holly Willoughby has opened up about her acts of kindness.

The TV presenter sparked an emotional reaction from viewers when she recalled how Tara gifted her with an incredibly expensive Chanel diamond ring.

During a chat with Tara’s close friend, Ivan Massow, on This Morning earlier today, the ITV host recalled, ‘The first time I met her, and I think this sums up that “child-like” character and fun that she had…

‘I was having dinner and she came over to my table and said, “you know a very good friend of mine” and we started chatting and gesticulating with her hands.

‘I noticed this diamond bling, gorgeous ring – and I’m like watching her hand like a magpie and said “your ring is beautiful”, and she said “oh this, this is just a bit of toot from Chanel” and she dropped it in my champagne class and went “it’s yours!”‘

Holly added: ‘I said “no, I can’t take that!” and she replied, “if you don’t take it, I’ll throw it across the restaurant.”

‘So the next morning I wake up and I had this incredible ring on my hand, which I did say to her the next morning “I’ve got your ring” and she said “I don’t want it back.”‘

The 35-year-old then explained, ‘She had an incredible energy. I was lucky enough to know her… She was just so funny, she was a funny girl and incredibly kind. I always remember that she was very generous with her time but with her spirit also.’

Holly’s incredible story seems to have really resonated with viewers, and they quickly jumped on Twitter to sing the late ‘It’ girl’s praises.

One viewer wrote: ‘Beautifully done and so very sad,’ while another added, ‘I’m loving Holly’s stories celebrating Tara’s life. Very good telly.’

Other reactions included: ‘lovely words spoken about tara’ and ‘how lovely philip [sic] smiling warmly to the nice memories about her.’

Mit 45 Jahren tot aufgefunden: Prinz Charles trauert um seine Patentochter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson #princecharles #tarapalmertomkinson Bildquelle: Getty Images A photo posted by Promiflash (@promiflash) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:29am PST

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have said that they are ‘deeply saddened’, before adding: ‘our thoughts are so much with the family.’

The Duchess of York, whose mother was Tara’s godmother, added that her family were ‘so shocked by this tragic news of the magnificent, beautifully energetic soul of Tara’.