Holly Willoughby Changed Her Skirt Before Going On Air As It Was ‘Too Short’ For TV

The This Morning lady took to Instagram to share her skirt swap...

It looks like Holly Willoughby was forced to change her outfit before filming This Morning, as her skirt was deemed ‘too short’ for television.

The ITV presenter has become known for sharing #OOTD posts with her Instagram followers each day, with many hanging on her every bargain buy.

But on Tuesday morning, her stylist Angie Smith shared a photo of ‘the one that got away’ – apparently, because it was a little too revealing for the breakfast show.

Whilst we think that women should be able to wear whatever they like, many fans did point out the fact that Holly spends a lot of time sitting on the famous This Morning sofa – and we all know the struggle of continuously having to pull something down when you’re seated.

Sharing the posts on her own Instagram account, Holly captioned the ‘before’ snap: ‘#Repost @angiesmithstudio

The one that got away 😢 #TooShortForTM’.

Fans have shared their thoughts in the comment section, with one writing: ‘Love it! What a shame you couldnt wear [sic]’.

Another added: ‘Not too short at all it looks lovely…’

As long as Holly is comfortable and confident in her outfit of choice, that’s all that matters to us.