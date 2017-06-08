Holly Willoughby Is Targeted By Body Shamers On Instagram

The This Morning presenter's latest uploads led to unnecessary comments on her physique...

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby is one stunning lady.

And since the This Morning presenter debuted her new ice blonde hair earlier this week, we’ve been seriously digging her style.

And just before I left home the sun came out… #glamourawards ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Holly, 36, showcased the lighter look before heading to an awards ceremony, sharing several snaps of her floral gown and beauty look on Instagram.

We’re a teeny bit in love with the Raquel Balencia maxi she’d opted for, which featured long sleeves, a floaty skirt and a sexy thigh slit.

She’d kept her make-up au naturel, working nude lips and a hint of pink blush. Just beaut.

Of course, fans agreed. Messages included: ‘You look amazing 💗💗 I love the platinum hair looks incredible xx,’ and: ‘You look absolutely beautiful. Your dress is so pretty & your hair colour too [sic].’

But unfortunately for the mum-of-three, some of her Instagram followers felt they had the right to speculate about her body.

One wrote: ‘Please don’t lose any more weight holly ☹️I don’t think it suits you. You are stunning though x,’ while another said: ‘Too skinny now why???? [sic].’

Some claimed they were ‘worried’ about her slim physique, with another comment reading: ‘There maybe a genuine reason for your weight loss but starting to not look like urself @hollywilloughby 😢 [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

I'd also like to thank Harry and Belle for the use of their cups for our in car refreshments… ps Dan's is a hot drink cup but it doesn't contain #covfefe 😝 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Luckily, others were quick to point out that body shaming or any kind is never okay, and sent Holly some more positive vibes.

One wrote: ‘If holly is happy with her new slimmer body who are you lot to judge??? She cant win if shes got her curves people would be saying shes too big You look beautiful holly what ever size you are ignore all these judgemental buggers 😘 [sic].’

Another added: ‘Some people were never taught ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all’ Holly looks absolutely stunning! She is a natural beauty xx [sic].’

Let’s hope Holly hasn’t got her notifications on, eh? Looking fab, lady.