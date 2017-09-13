Holly is a BIG fan of this royal romance...

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has opened up to the Daily Express about her view on the blossoming romance between our very own Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

‘Everybody loves a royal wedding, of course they do, and Meghan Markle is just incredible,’ she began.

‘I mean you couldn’t have wished for Prince Harry to end up with someone better,’ the blonde beauty gushed over the actress.

Holly went on: ‘Those Vanity Fair pictures she was just so beautiful and I love that she was talking about them being two people in love, being so open and honest.’

‘He’s found the perfect person, so fingers crossed,’ she wished the couple nothing but the best.

We TOTALLY agree, Hols.

The TV presenter also went on to discuss the pressures of being in the public eye, and how she herself has learnt to deal with it.

She said: ‘I think because I do it day in day out now, and because you’re live [on This Morning] it’s not like photography, you’re moving around, you’re eating stuff, you’re doing stuff so it becomes such a natural thing that you can’t really hide who you are.’

Holly – who is the same age as Meghan Markle – admitted that with age comes wisdom: ‘There’s no amount of hair or make-up – you just are who you are. At the ripe old age of 36 I’m very comfortable and confident in who I am and I think that sort of helps with that situation.’

‘I like to look nice, because everybody likes to look nice, but that is for me rather than for anybody else,’ Holly clarified.

Well, you’re looking amazing Holls.