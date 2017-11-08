Holly has been spending some quality time with her poorly baby.

If there’s one thing that Holly Willoughby has down to a T, it’s multitasking.

The lady hosts multiple prime time telly shows, all whilst holding down a family of three kids and looking drop dead gorge 24/7.

We’ll have whatever Holly’s having, please.

Filming @celebjuiceofficial tonight…. sooo good to be back! Thanks to @majeofficiel for tonight's look!

However, last night, the lovely lady had to put her other duties on hold and forfeit a solid eight hours kip for her most important job – being a mumma to one of her poorly brood.

Taking to Instagram today, the mum-of-three shared a rare insight into her family life, revealing she’d had a pretty rough night not sleeping.

Sharing a snap of herself holding her little tot’s hand, Holly writes: ‘Downside of a little one with a cough and cold is the lack of sleep… the upside is waking up to this’.

Downside of a little one with a cough and cold is the lack of sleep… the upside is waking up to this

Many fans have been quick to reach out with advisory messages for Holly’s poorly baby.

One wrote: ‘Humidifier all the way @hollywilloughby . My little one sleeps so well at night with this on even thought he’s full of cough and cold. Can’t recommend it enough’.

Another added: ‘Just been there done That! A lot going around. The snuggles are priceless [sic]’.

Let’s hope a cup of hot lemon and some good ol’ kip will sort Holly’s little one out!

36-year-old Holly is mother to 8-year-old Harry, 6-year-old Belle and 3-year-old Chester.

And whilst the This Morning presenter remains adamant she won’t be adding to her family, Holly has often hinted at wanting another baby.

Most recently in September of this year, Holly told The Sun: ‘When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think, ‘Maybe we should have more…’ But that’s not a reason to have more!’.

More babies for the Willoughby family? Lets watch this space…

Alice Perry