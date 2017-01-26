Why All Eyes Were On Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield At The NTAs

This Morning scooped the prize AGAIN for Best Live Magazine. But we all know what happened last time...

Okay, it’s safe to say that Holly Willoughby was totally owning the National Television Awards last night.

Looking pretty in a pastel pink floor-sweeper, our favourite daytime television presenter pulled out all of the stops in a bespoke dress by Samuel Dougal.

See: National Television Awards 2017 – The Best Dresses

The 35-year-old looked fresh with rosy cheeks and tanned skin. She opted for a pop of pink with a lipstick that perfectly matched her dress, while her soft blonde curls added even more feminine fun to the look.

Of course, her co-host and best friend (aww, who wouldn’t want to work with their BFF every day?) was by her side throughout the evening, with the pair leading the crew onto the stage to collect their award for Best Live Magazine.

Congrats, guys!

See: Pregnant Rochelle Humes Looked Amazing At The NTAs

But it seems as though the excitement might have got the better of them, as Holly was photographed almost taking a tumble over her lengthy frock in the winners room.

Aw. Happens to the best of us, Holls.

This isn’t the first time that This Morning has bagged the accolade. And we ALL know what happened the-morning-after-the-night-before last time around…

Yup. It was a year ago that the ITV presenters took to the famous sofa wearing the same NTA outfits from the previous evening’s bash, having spent the whole night celebrating their big win.

It was TV gold, with viewers finding the whole thing pretty hilarious.

We mean, come on, we’ve all walked into the office feeling a little worse for wear. But imagine if your office just so happened to be filmed live for the nation?

*Shudders*

Holly and Phil joked about the moment during the awards show last night, but we’ll have to wait and see if there’ll be a repeat performance this year.

Thank you…. and… good night @schofe … you are the bestest! xxx❤❤❤ A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Holly did post a photo in the early hours of the morning, of herself and Schofe (drinks in hand) announcing: ‘Thank you…. and… good night @schofe … you are the bestest! xxx❤❤❤’.

Oh, you guys…