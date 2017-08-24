We’ve Got Big News About Holly Willoughby’s Role On This Morning

The presenter is said to have received a huge pay rise, to match that of co-host Phillip Schofield...

It’s a good day for Holly Willoughby and, well, women everywhere.

Well, in a ‘small step for women, giant leap for womenkind’ kinda way.

It has been reported that Holly, beloved host of ITV’s This Morning, has been given a pay rise so that her earnings are now in line with co-host Phillip Schofield.

TBH, we can’t believe it took this long. It is 2017, guys.

According to reports, the 36-year-old star had been previously earning a third less than her co-presenter.

The Mirror allege that negotiations were spurred on after Holly and Phil signed up to present Dancing On Ice together, following its relaunch.

After it was revealed that they would both be paid the same – for doing the same job (go figure) – it was highlighted that they weren’t being paid equally for their roles on This Morning.

A source reportedly told the publication: ‘It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning.

‘Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same.’

You may remember that there was some backlash surrounding the gender pay gap at the BBC, but this decision is said to have been made before this.

Ahead of her return to the famous ITV sofa, Holly will apparently receive a further £200k so that she now earns the same as Schofe.

The hilarious duo have been presenting the show together for eight years.

We’re pleased to hear that things are catching up.