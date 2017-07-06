Holly Willoughby Has A Theory About Love Island’s Olivia Attwood

The TV presenter got involved in the Love Island dramz during today's This Morning...

Basically EVERYONE is watching Love Island.

We’re not even ashamed to admit that the ITV2 show has monopolised every conversation, WhatsApp message and weekday evening since the new series kicked off in June. We’ve invested in the couples, formed opinions of the islanders and feel personally victimised when someone upsets our Camilla.

See: Watch Out Camilla – Love Island’s Jamie’s Ex Has Branded Him A ‘Love Rat’

So it’s hardly surprising that the nation’s trending topic has made its way onto other television shows. Today’s This Morning played host to three of the most recently dumped islanders – so, of course, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took the opportunity to weigh in with their theories about the villa drama.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Danielle Sellers, Chyna Ellis and Nathan Joseph joined them on the sofa, having been part of the biggest twist to happen on Love Island so far.

Conversation soon turned to the remaining islanders, including that drama involving the two new lads Jamie Jewitt and Theo Campbell.

Playing a clip which appeared to show Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes having a further fall-out (apparently he just wasn’t jealous enough for our Liv), Phil said that they were clearly in the middle of a ‘wobble.’

Schofe said: ‘Chris and Olivia have got a major issue – it looks like Olivia is having a bit of a wobble of Chris.’

But Holly had a theory. The mum-of-three questioned whether Olivia might be playing a bit of a game. A game that’s got everything to do with Theo.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Holly said: ‘She [Olivia] had her date with Theo – and she always said if a pretty boy walks in here I could get my head turned and on paper it’s exactly her type.

‘So do you think that she’s instigating this argument like: ‘You don’t really understand me, this might not work in the real world’…

‘So she can play with someone else?’

Hmm. Interesting.

We’re not convinced that Olivia’s date with Theo went all that well, though, with him being more interested in Tyla (watch out, Jonny) and Montana.

See: Are Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes About To Split?!

The clip in question appears to show Olivia putting the breaks on things with Chris, telling him: ‘I’m trying to force something that isn’t there, it’s not…

‘[I’m] trying make something work that really in real life would not work.’

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

We’ll definitely be tuning in tonight to find out what’s going to happen next…