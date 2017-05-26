Fans Are Stunned As Holly Willoughby Posts Make-Up Free Video

Fans are loving the natural look on the presenter

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby always impresses with her stunning selfies on Instagram.

But her most recent post is looking to be a definite fan favourite, with followers loving her fresh-faced look.

The 36-year-old posted a LOLz video earlier today, in which she pulled funny faces as the sound of noisy kids played in the background.

Mmmm nice quiet morning…. 😳 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 25, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

She’d captioned the clip: ‘Mmmm nice quiet morning…. 😳.’

Although it clearly wasn’t the ‘nice quiet morning’ Holly had hoped for, the beautiful blonde – who has children Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, two, with husband Dan Baldwin – still looked radiant.

One fan commented: ‘Fabulously beautiful without make up. My best photo of you,’ and this was supported by tons of comments of a similar nature.

These included: ‘Such a natural beauty,’ ‘Look lovely au natural holly,’ ‘Enjoy, you are just as beautiful without make up on xx,’ and: ‘Without a scrap of makeup you’re still a beauty [sic].’



*Sigh*. It’s true, she looks like a goddess.

Interestingly, earlier this week Holly actually revealed on This Morning that she believes she was an Egyptian goddess in a past life.

She said: ‘I think… well, I once went to the pyramids in Egypt and as I was going down into the pyramid I had a bit of a funny feeling that I’d been there before.’ Spooky.

When fellow presenter Rylan Clark-Neal asked Holly who she could have been, she replied: ‘I think I might have been Nephthys, just…you know, off the top of my head!’

Rylan then joked: ‘What a celeb spot, get your autographs now boys, Nephthys is in the house.’

Either way, she’s a goddess in our eyes!

By Emily Jefferies