Holly Willoughby’s Dress Has Divided Opinion On Instagram

The This Morning presenter has got chins wagging with her most recent posts...

It’s safe to say that Holly Willoughby is one of the most popular UK presenters on the box.

The 36-year-old, who is probably best known for her spot on ITV’s This Morning, has amassed quite a following on social media – yup, there’s 1.9 million on Instagram alone – largely due to her beauty tips and outfit posts.

We mean, we’re not afraid to admit that we visit her page on the regular for a little workwear inspo.

See: Holly Willoughby’s Best Instagram Outfits

The TV star did something a little out of the ordinary this week, posting a personal family snap with her followers.

Me and mama willoughby are guests at #allroundtomrsbrowns house tonight… xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Taking to the picture-sharing site, Holly uploaded an adorable selfie with her mum Lynne. She captioned the photograph: ‘Me and mama willoughby are guests at #allroundtomrsbrowns house tonight… xxx [sic]’.

They both looked amazing, so it wasn’t really a surprise that fans soon took to the comments section to compliment them.

Reactions included: ‘Beautiful girls good genes’, ‘You were fab, your mum is just as beautiful as you x’ and ‘See where you get the stunning looks from. Nice pic’ [sic].

Sticking to the running theme of sharing OOTDs, Holly was sure to post a full-length snap for her followers, revealing that her bold colour-block dress was from DVF.

Tonights dress on #allroundtomrsbrowns is from @dvf 💙💚💙💚💙💚 thanks @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah … hope Agnes approves 🙌🏻 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Again, her fans didn’t miss the opportunity to share their thoughts, with a few people posting some pretty negative comments. Er.

A few wrote: ‘Oops not like HW to wear such an awful outfit…’ and ‘You know the outfit is bad when every body is asking about the bleeping wallpaper…’

Hmm. Well we think she, as usual, looks fabulous.

Others agreed with us, with defensive responses reading: ‘You don’t look bad in a single thing @hollywilloughby love your style…’ and ‘Holly is looking so gorgeous absolutely stunning’.