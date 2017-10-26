Holly Willoughby’s Odd Beauty Secret Can Be Found In Your Kitchen

The This Morning presenter is always being inundated with compliments. And now, we know one of her hacks...

The This Morning presenter has revealed a strange beauty hack that was recommended to her by beauty mogul Liz Earle.

Holly told Red magazine: ‘I got told quite a weird trick by Liz Earle once.

‘She came on This Morning and she made a milk bath for Mother’s Day…she got told that old-school dried milk powder (like your nan used to bring on holiday to put in your tea) and dried rose petals covered in lots of rose and lavender essential oils, and mixed in with milk powder.

‘Then you just take a scoop and put it in to make a milky bath – it’s so soft.’

Ooh. Sounds like it could be worth a try, no?

She added: ‘It would make a really nice gift. Which I haven’t done yet, but I like to keep little jam jars, just in case I ever do.’

And Holly is in good company as it’s believed that Cleopatra, the Egyptian queen, also used to indulge in the DIY beauty treatment, choosing to bathe in a whole tub of donkey milk.

Well. If it’s good enough for these ladies…