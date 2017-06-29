Holly Willoughby Catches One Of The Loose Women Talking About Her Weight

And it's pretty awkward...

Holly Willoughby endured a horribly awkward moment on This Morning this week.

When the camera cut to the Loose Women studios to see what was coming up on the later show, she ended up hearing panellist Nadia Sawalha discussing her figure.

It seems the Loose Women didn’t realise they’d gone live or that their microphones were on – and that Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield (and every viewer) had tuned in.

As the screen switched to them, Nadia, 52, exclaimed: ‘Holly Willoughby’s disappearing!’

Holly was clearly a little shell-shocked by the comment, leaving 55-year-old Phillip to try to smooth things over by shouting: ‘Cue! Cue!’

LW‘s Ruth Langsford also attempted to patch things up, joking: ‘You caught us by surprise there. We were talking about incontinence, Phil!’

The uncomfortable moment came weeks after Holly’s physique was scrutinised on Instagram, when she shared a series of photos of herself before a big awards bash.

Unfortunately for the mum-of-three, some of her followers felt they had the right to speculate about her body.

One wrote: ‘Please don’t lose any more weight holly ☹️ I don’t think it suits you. You are stunning though x,’ while another said: ‘Too skinny now why???? [sic].’

Some claimed they were ‘worried’ about her slim physique, with another comment reading: ‘There maybe a genuine reason for your weight loss but starting to not look like urself @hollywilloughby [sic].’

Luckily, others were quick to point out that body shaming or any kind is never okay, and sent Holly some more positive vibes.

I'd also like to thank Harry and Belle for the use of their cups for our in car refreshments… ps Dan's is a hot drink cup but it doesn't contain #covfefe 😝 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

One wrote: ‘If holly is happy with her new slimmer body who are you lot to judge??? She cant win if shes got her curves people would be saying shes too big You look beautiful holly what ever size you are ignore all these judgemental buggers 😘 [sic].’

Another added: ‘Some people were never taught ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all’ Holly looks absolutely stunning! She is a natural beauty xx [sic].’

We couldn’t agree more. Looking fab, lady.