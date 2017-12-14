Holly Willoughby Just Made An Awkward Star Wars Blunder On This Morning

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

Holly Willoughby’s in trouble with Star Wars fans right now. And that means Holly Willoughby’s in trouble with a lot of people.

Why’s this? Well, she may have let a fairly huge spoiler slip on This Morning this week. Eep

The blunder occurred while Holly, 36, was interviewing actor John Boyega – who plays Finn in the rebooted series – about new film The Last Jedi.

WARNING: If you want to avoid the spoiler yourself, stop reading now.

Speaking to John via video link, she exclaimed: ‘Fans will be happy Yoda is back!’

John, 25, was visibly shocked, and scolded a worried-looking Holly: ‘Oh, Holly. Holly. Holly. You can’t tell the fans exactly what happens!’

Holly hit back by insisting the information was out there, but John wasn’t budging. He replied: ‘Gosh! Things happen, get your ticket. Man, I can’t reveal that.’

Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield attempted to smooth things out, joking: ‘Maybe Yoda isn’t back? Maybe it was just a short alien.’

This seemed to appease a John a little. He laughed and said: ‘Maybe it was me on my knees.’

Oh dear. Let’s hope John’s forgiven Holly since, eh?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out now.