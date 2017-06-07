Holly Willoughby Debuts New Icy Blonde Hair (And Looks Beaut)

The 36-year-old presenter has gone blonder than ever

Holly Willoughby just debuted one beautiful new hair colour.

The This Morning presenter took to Instagram last night to share a snap of herself before a big awards ceremony – and she looked AH-mazing.

Gone was her beachy blonde hue, and in its place was a super-cool ice white shade. She’d really made the most of her switch-up, pinning her locks into a statement plaited up-do.

We’re a teeny bit in love with the floral Raquel Balencia maxi she’d opted for, which featured long sleeves, a floaty skirt and a sexy thigh slit.

She’d kept her make-up au naturel, working nude lips and a hint of pink blush. Just gorgeous.

Of course, fans agreed. Comments included: ‘You look amazing 💗💗 I love the platinum hair looks incredible xx,’ and: ‘You look absolutely beautiful. Your dress is so pretty & your hair colour too [sic].’

Holly, 36, attended the event with husband Dan Baldwin, taking a rare evening off from looking after kids Chester, Belle and Harry.

Before leaving the house, she shared a LOLz photo of herself and Dan posing with two unexpected-looking drinks containers.

I'd also like to thank Harry and Belle for the use of their cups for our in car refreshments… ps Dan's is a hot drink cup but it doesn't contain #covfefe 😝 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

She’d captioned the image: ‘I’d also like to thank Harry and Belle for the use of their cups for our in car refreshments… ps Dan’s is a hot drink cup but it doesn’t contain #covfefe 😝 [sic].’

Holly also thanked those who’d helped her put her look together, writing: ‘Thank you to the ultimate glam squad for getting me #glamourawards red carpet ready! @patsyoneillmakeup @cilerpeksah @and @angiesmithstyle 💕 dress by @raquelbalenciaofficial and jewels by the incredible @lorraineschwartz #HWStyle💁✨ 🌸 [sic].’

We may have to borrow that glam squad for our next night out…