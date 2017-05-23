Holly Willoughby On How She Deals With Marital Rows

'Sometimes... I just need that bit of space'

Holly Willoughby has revealed how she deals with rows with husband Dan Baldwin.

The 36-year-old presenter opened up on This Morning, during a segment about whether or not you should ever go to sleep on an argument.

See: Holly Willoughby’s Fans Aren’t Impressed With This Friendship

She admitted that she often does head off to bed before talking things through, explaining: ‘Sometimes I just need to have more of a level head, so I just go off and calm down a bit. I just need that bit of space.

‘I wake up the following morning and things don’t seem as bad. Sometimes you’ve just rationalised things a bit better in your head, and you’re not so emotional and quick to snipe and shout.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Fair point, Hol’. And while we don’t like the thought of Holly and Dan fighting, it is nice to know that celebrities are just like us.

See: Holly Willoughby Has Something Emotional To Say About Cheryl’s Baby

Holly married TV producer Dan in 2007. They have three children together, sons Harry, eight, and Chester, two, and six-year-old daughter Belle.

Despite this week’s admission, she’s generally very private about her family life.

Back in March, she explained why she never shows her kids’ faces on social media – and it’s all down to online bullying.

Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She told the Evening Standard: ‘When we were kids we’d go home and at least we’d have hours where nobody could get to you and you could just regather your thoughts. Now it’s just not like that and we’ve seen how serious it gets: children taking their own lives.

‘It is a huge problem and I listen with absolute open ears on the show at the moment because I’m not quite there yet but I know I will come across these things and I want be equipped myself to deal with it.’

What are your thoughts on sleeping on an argument? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.